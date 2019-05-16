Facebook takes down network of fake accounts, pages linked to Israeli firm

Social media giant Facebook said Thursday it had taken down 265 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, groups and events linked to the Archimedes Group, an Israeli firm that was involved in “coordinated inauthentic behavior” targeting users in countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

“The people behind this network used groups of fake accounts to run pages, disseminate content and to act to artificially increase engagement and make the content more popular than it was,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Cybersecurity Policy at Facebook, in a phone briefing with reporters.

These accounts and pages identified themselves as local, including making themselves look like local news organizations that published supposedly leaked information about local politicians. The pages and fake accounts would frequently post about political news, with topics like elections in the various countries, candidates’ views, and criticism of candidates.

“The individuals behind this network attempted to conceal their identities – and our internal team confirmed that they were linked to a company called the Archemides Group,” said Gleicher.

The countries targeted in Africa included Nigeria, Togo, Angola and Tunisia, he said.

In a blog post, Facebook provides examples of some of the posts and activity promoted by the network.

“This is a company that has repeatedly violated our misrepresentation policy and other policies, including by engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior,” he said. “The action we are taking today is we have in fact removed 65 Facebook accounts, 161 pages, 23 groups, 12 events and 4 Instagram accounts from the platform.”

Gleicher said that Facebook was “removing” all of the assets associated with the firm — accounts, pages, and events — from the platform and “blocking them from coming back.”

Gleicher said that the US firm has shared information about the activities of Archimedes with industry partners and policy makers.

“These are actors that were essentially facilitating deception, and they appear to be commercially engaged to do this,” he said. “That type of business does not have a place on our platforms so we are removing them from the platform and our teams will continue to investigate to look for other instances of this type of behavior if for commercial or other strategic purposes.”

About 2.8 million accounts followed one or more of these pages, the Facebook blog said, and about 5,500 accounts joined at least one of the groups. Some 920 people followed one or more of the Instagram accounts in question.

Around $812,000 was spent for ads on Facebook paid for in Brazilian reals, Israeli shekel, and US dollars. The first ad ran in December 2012 and the most recent ad ran in April 2019, the blog said.

Based in Tel Aviv, the Archimedes group website flags that it helps “winning campaigns worldwide” and that it consists of experts from a wide spectrum of fields, consulting, lobbying, public diplomacy and social media that took “significan roles in many political and public campaigns, among them presidential elections and other social media projects all over the world.

The firm’s website says it employs “state of the art technologies and innovative methods” consists of experts from a wide spectrum of fields, consulting, lobbying, public diplomacy International public relations, information, and social media.