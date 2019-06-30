Far-right, anti-fascist groups clash in Portland street brawls
Proud Boys and Antifa tussle in streets before police clear them out; several injured or arrested in melees

After a confrontation between authorities and protesters, police use pepper spray as multiple groups, including Rose City Antifa, the Proud Boys and others protest in downtown Portland, Ore., on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian/AP)
PORTLAND, Oregon — Competing demonstrations spilled into the streets of downtown Portland on Saturday, with fights breaking out in places as marchers clashed.

At least three groups had planned rallies or demonstrations at different sites in the city, including members of the so-called Proud Boys and anti-fascist groups, and the fights occurred when participants of the opposing groups met, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Portland police cleared the areas after declaring the situation a civil disturbance, arresting some participants and using pepper spray and other non-lethal crowd dispersal methods. Protesters threw water bottles and eggs at officers.

The Portland Police Bureau said on Twitter injuries had occurred in the crowd as a result of the fights, but did not specify how many, or whether arrests had been made.

It warned that some protesters had hurled cups with quick-drying cement made to look like milkshakes at counter-demonstrators.

Police did not respond to phone calls seeking clarification.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

