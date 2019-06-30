Far-right, anti-fascist groups clash in Portland street brawls

PORTLAND, Oregon — Competing demonstrations spilled into the streets of downtown Portland on Saturday, with fights breaking out in places as marchers clashed.

At least three groups had planned rallies or demonstrations at different sites in the city, including members of the so-called Proud Boys and anti-fascist groups, and the fights occurred when participants of the opposing groups met, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Portland police cleared the areas after declaring the situation a civil disturbance, arresting some participants and using pepper spray and other non-lethal crowd dispersal methods. Protesters threw water bottles and eggs at officers.

The Portland Police Bureau said on Twitter injuries had occurred in the crowd as a result of the fights, but did not specify how many, or whether arrests had been made.

Large group of anti-fascists arrived and briefly engaged remaining right-wing group. Police quickly separated groups and are now blocking access to 6th and Morrison once again pic.twitter.com/su0lHIV8Oo — Dave Killen (@killendave) June 29, 2019

It warned that some protesters had hurled cups with quick-drying cement made to look like milkshakes at counter-demonstrators.

Police have received information that some of the milkshakes thrown today during the demonstration contained quick-drying cement. We are encouraging anyone hit with a substance today to report it to police. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

Police did not respond to phone calls seeking clarification.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.