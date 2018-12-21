Father and son killed in head-on crash with minibus outside Sderot

A father and son were killed Friday when their car crashed head on with a minibus on Route 232 outside the southern city of Sderot, authorities said, days after an IDF solider was killed on the same stretch of highway.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said two men, aged around 20 and 40, in the car were declared dead at the scene, and the minibus driver was taken to the Soroka Hospital in Beersheba with moderate injuries. The hospital later said he was recovering and upgraded his condition.

Police were investigating the accident, and said it appeared that one of the drivers had swerved into oncoming traffic.

The accident came a day after an IDF solider who was critically injured while crossing Route 232 died of his injuries. Sgt. Yarin Karovi was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night near the entrance to the Gaza-area Kibbutz Mefalsim, less than a kilometer down the road from Sderot.

תאונת הדרכים בכביש 232: ההרוגים הם נוסעי הרכב הפרטי, נהג המיניבוס נפצע בינוני@pozailov1 (צילום: כבאות והצלה) pic.twitter.com/0JSQ2Sg500 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 21, 2018

On Friday Erek Kita, the director of Or Yarok, an NGO fighting for road safety, said that 43 people have been killed in 600 or so car accidents on Route 232 in the last 15 years, and said the government has failed to fix the road.

Kita said that Route 232 is known to be deadly, and that although the Transportation Ministry in 2014 earmarked NIS 250 million to repair its infrastructure, the project was never implemented.

He said the narrow lanes, lack of guardrails and the constant traffic of large trucks transporting goods to the nearby Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing were exacerbating the problem.

According to Army Radio, the Transportation Ministry has acknowledged the road’s safety problems, and at one point had even determined it to be seven times more dangerous than any other road in Israel.

The radio station cited a ministry report, which it said found that parts of Route 232 were unsafe and recommended that large trucks not use the road due to its safety problems.