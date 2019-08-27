Florida man jailed for threatening to behead Bernie Sanders

A Florida man who left threatening voicemail messages at the Vermont office of Senator Bernie Sanders was sentenced to prison last week.

The three profanity-laced messages sent to the Burlington office last September included anti-Semitic invective and a threat to behead the Democratic presidential candidate “ISIS-style,” according to court documents and a statement from the US Justice Department.

Robert Pratersch, 58, of Kissimmee, Florida, was sentenced Friday to 15 months in federal prison for threatening a federal official and interstate transmission of a threat to injure.

He had been found guilty by a federal jury in April.

Pratersch also reportedly sent Sanders a video of an execution, the Orlando Sentinel reported.