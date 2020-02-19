Former Likud MK Glick says police search his house after arrest on Temple Mount

Former Likud MK Yehudah Glick said police had come to his house late Tuesday night to “harass” him, after he was handcuffed and arrested in a Tuesday morning incident on Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

“Israel police officers came to my house right now at 11:30 at night to arrest me,” Glick wrote on Twitter. “They came with a search warrant and turned the house inside out.”

He followed up with photos of police officers, apparently inside his home, writing, “Police officers in the house at midnight after an entire day of harassment.”

“The search is underway. The whole house. In my daughter’s makeup, in the washing machine,” Glick wrote. “Not a search, harassment.”

It wasn’t clear if he had actually been arrested in the Tuesday night incident.

On Tuesday morning, Glick said he had been removed from the flashpoint Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem for “walking too slowly.”

An Israel Police spokesperson, however, said that Glick was arrested after violating visiting rules at the compound. According to police, following a visit to the Temple Mount with two United States congressmen and their families, Glick returned to the compound via the Mughrabi Gate on an uncoordinated visit and began provoking officers there.

“He [Glick] began to wander around the Temple Mount in violation of visiting rules, with which he is familiar from previous visits. He refused to adhere to police instructions and provoked officers, forcing them to detain him,” police said in a statement.

“After he continued to provoke officers they were forced to inform him that he was under arrest. When he still refused to cease his provocations, officers were forced to handcuff him. He was released from his handcuffs inside the compound and taken by police for questioning.”

Video from the scene showed Glick struggling with police as they forcibly removed him from the compound.

The New York-born Glick is a veteran activist for Jewish prayer rights on the Temple Mount. He is a former director general of the Temple Institute and founded the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation.

In October 2014, he was shot and seriously wounded by a Palestinian assailant as he left an event at the Begin Center in Jerusalem promoting Jewish visiting and prayer rights to the Mount.

He served as a Knesset member for the Likud party in 2016-2019.

Under an arrangement in place since Israel’s victory in the 1967 Six Day War, non-Muslims are allowed to visit the Temple Mount but not to pray there. Jews are allowed to enter in small groups during limited hours, but are taken through a predetermined route, are closely watched and are prohibited from praying or displaying any religious or national symbols.