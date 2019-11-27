Founder of far-right platform rages against ‘Jew coup’
Anti-Semitic rant by Florida Pastor Rick Wiles claims ‘Jewish cabal’ aims to overthrow Trump; president and son have spoken to site in past
The founder of TruNews, a fundamentalist Christian platform that regularly releases anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and homophobic videos, has raged against a “Jew coup” behind efforts to impeach US President Donald Trump
The channel’s founder and host Pastor Rick Wiles is widely known for his anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, but despite that has been coddled by the White House.
TruNews has more than 185,000 subscribers on YouTube and its videos have garnered 17 million views on the site. The outlet claimed in a tweet on Tuesday that they were “banned again” from YouTube as a result of Wiles’s Friday broadcast.
“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” Wiles said during his show broadcast last Friday, first reported by the Right Wing Watch monitoring group.
“This ‘impeach Trump’ movement is a Jew coup and the American people better wake up to it really fast because this thing is moving now toward a vote in the House and then a trial in the Senate. We could have a trial before Christmas,” Wiles said, predicting a civil war within a month.
“People are going to be forced, possibly by this Christmas, to take a stand because of this Jew coup in the United States,” he added before telling viewers that they have been “taken over by a Jewish cabal, a Bolshevik revolution.”
“There will be a purge. That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions of Christians.”
Representatives of TruNews have in the past been granted access to White House press conferences, and put questions to the president.
Last year, Trump specifically called on a representative from the site, who asked a question about the “great peace deal,” between Israel and the Palestinians.
In March, the US president’s son Donald Trump Jr. gave an interview to TruNews at a rally, the Washington Post reported. A spokesperson for the president’s son said the interview was unplanned, but the Trump campaign did not respond to a query from the Washington Post as to whether TruNews was granted press credentials to the event.
Wiles has in the past used the platform to argue that Jews control the media, present a danger to Christians everywhere, and are, in his words, the “Synagogue of Satan.” In a February 20 post, Wiles said, “It’s not Muslims that are going to kill us. It’s the Jews.” In March, he declared, “I personally believe Israel took out John Kennedy.”
Eric Cortellessa contributed to this report.
For as little as $6 a month, you can help support our independent journalism — and enjoy special benefits and status as a Times of Israel Community member!
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments