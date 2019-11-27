Founder of far-right platform rages against ‘Jew coup’

The founder of TruNews, a fundamentalist Christian platform that regularly releases anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and homophobic videos, has raged against a “Jew coup” behind efforts to impeach US President Donald Trump

The channel’s founder and host Pastor Rick Wiles is widely known for his anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, but despite that has been coddled by the White House.

TruNews has more than 185,000 subscribers on YouTube and its videos have garnered 17 million views on the site. The outlet claimed in a tweet on Tuesday that they were “banned again” from YouTube as a result of Wiles’s Friday broadcast.

“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” Wiles said during his show broadcast last Friday, first reported by the Right Wing Watch monitoring group.

“This ‘impeach Trump’ movement is a Jew coup and the American people better wake up to it really fast because this thing is moving now toward a vote in the House and then a trial in the Senate. We could have a trial before Christmas,” Wiles said, predicting a civil war within a month.

“People are going to be forced, possibly by this Christmas, to take a stand because of this Jew coup in the United States,” he added before telling viewers that they have been “taken over by a Jewish cabal, a Bolshevik revolution.”

“There will be a purge. That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions of Christians.”

Representatives of TruNews have in the past been granted access to White House press conferences, and put questions to the president.

Last year, Trump specifically called on a representative from the site, who asked a question about the “great peace deal,” between Israel and the Palestinians.

In March, the US president’s son Donald Trump Jr. gave an interview to TruNews at a rally, the Washington Post reported. A spokesperson for the president’s son said the interview was unplanned, but the Trump campaign did not respond to a query from the Washington Post as to whether TruNews was granted press credentials to the event.

Wiles has in the past used the platform to argue that Jews control the media, present a danger to Christians everywhere, and are, in his words, the “Synagogue of Satan.” In a February 20 post, Wiles said, “It’s not Muslims that are going to kill us. It’s the Jews.” In March, he declared, “I personally believe Israel took out John Kennedy.”

Eric Cortellessa contributed to this report.