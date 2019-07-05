German far-right party claims film of Israel brawl is migrant fight in Stuttgart

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party came under fire Thursday for tweeting video of a recent fight at an Israeli water park and claiming it was a brawl that broke out between migrants in the German city of Stuttgart.

“Stuttgart, 50 hooligans. Police operation against rioting youths, attacks on lifeguards,” says the party’s deputy floor leader, Beatrix von Storch, in the video.

According to the Reuters news agency, Von Storch was referring to a fight at a swimming pool last weekend which led to the arrest of three youths for attacking staff at the facility.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Some German news sites and social media users attacked the party for using the footage, saying it was “dumb” given that the security guards have Hebrew on their shirts.

קטטה אלימה בפארק המים "ימית 2000" בחולון: מאבטחים הותקפו וכיסאות נזרקו. גורם המעורה בפרטי החקירה טוען: הצעירים שתקפו רצו להיכנס לספא מבלי לשלם, צפויים מעצרים נוספים@BranuTegene

לכל הפרטים – https://t.co/qaASnLiM5X pic.twitter.com/rFDpviZ3Le — החדשות (@NewsChannelIL) June 8, 2019

AfD, a nationalist and anti-immigration party, later took down the video and replaced it with a film with alternative footage.

A fight broke out last month between a group of young people and security guards as families enjoyed the Shavuot holiday at the Yamit 2000 water park in the city of Holon.

A 17-year-old was arrested in the wake of the violence.

In video footage, people can be seen throwing chairs in an area where young children were present. One man repeatedly beat a security guard with a chair as he lay on the ground. Security personnel can also be seen using chairs to try to subdue the individuals.