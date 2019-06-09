Children flee as chairs fly during brawl at Holon water park

A fight broke out Saturday between a group of young people and security guards as families enjoyed the Shavout holiday at the Yamit 2000 water park in the city of Holon.

A 17-year-old was arrested in the wake of the violence.

The CEO of the recreation ground, Shimshon Chen, told Channel 12 news that the incident began after a group tried to enter the spa area without purchasing the appropriate ticket.

“I do not know if they were drunk, but they certainly did not obey the instructions of the security guards and the ushers — they tried to enter by force,” Chen said.

קטטה אלימה בפארק המים "ימית 2000" בחולון: מאבטחים הותקפו וכיסאות נזרקו. גורם המעורה בפרטי החקירה טוען: הצעירים שתקפו רצו להיכנס לספא מבלי לשלם, צפויים מעצרים נוספים@BranuTegene

לכל הפרטים – https://t.co/qaASnLiM5X pic.twitter.com/rFDpviZ3Le — החדשות (@NewsChannelIL) June 8, 2019

In video footage, people can be seen throwing chairs in an area where young children were present. One man repeatedly beat a security guard with a chair as he lay on the ground. Security personnel can also be seen using chairs to try to subdue the individuals.

Chen said that the video made the incident look worse and more widespread than it was in practice.

“There were two or three minutes of confrontation, it was not among a large crowd,” he said. “One or two of them start a fight and today everyone is filming, and within a minute it’s across the whole country.”

Channel 12 also reported that a fight broke out at Bat Yam’s Stella Beach on Saturday, and that chairs were brandished in that incident. Police said they had not received any report of violence.