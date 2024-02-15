Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 133

search
Homepage

Hailing Hitler, mocking Anne Frank: Italy probes 24 over racist event in Jewish area

Investigator says suspects being investigated for promoting fascism; they threatened to kill other diners, refused to stop even after police arrived, insulted Black Italian athlete

By AP and ToI Staff 15 February 2024, 1:04 pm 2 Edit
This picture taken from a publicly distributed police video shows some of the items recovered in the homes of 24 people investigated for apology of Fascism in Ferrara, northern Italy, February 14, 2024. (Italian Police via AP)
This picture taken from a publicly distributed police video shows some of the items recovered in the homes of 24 people investigated for apology of Fascism in Ferrara, northern Italy, February 14, 2024. (Italian Police via AP)

Italian police on Wednesday raided the homes of 24 people who are under investigation for promoting fascism during a gathering at a restaurant in the Jewish quarter of Ferrara at which they lauded dictators Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler.

The suspects are all residents of the northern Italian city in their 20s and 30s who attended a December 20 gathering where they passed out material that praised Hitler and Mussolini, and insulted Anne Frank and the Black Italian athlete Fiona May, said investigator Andrea Zaccone.

The suspects wore orange prison uniforms common in the United States to the gathering, but it wasn’t clear why.

The group threatened to kill other diners who interrupted their racist choruses, and refused to stop even after police responded to complaints, according to the investigator.

The suspects are under investigation for inciting racial hatred and “apology of fascism,” a crime in Italy that extols Italy’s fascist past and seeks to revive the fascist party.

During the raids, police recovered orange prison uniforms, a fake pistol, chains, knives and batons, as well as printed material, including calendars, with Mussolini’s image. Electronic devices seized in the raids were being studied to see if the incident was a one-off or part of a larger pattern.

This picture taken from a publicly distributed police video shows some of the items recovered in the homes of 24 people investigated for promoting fascism in Ferrara, northern Italy, February 14, 2024. (Italian Police via AP)

Antisemitic incidents have spiked in Italy since the Hamas terror group’s October 7 massacres, which saw thousands of terrorists invade southern Israel, brutally murdering some 1,200 people and taking 253 others hostage under cover of rocket fire from Gaza.

Israel responded with a military campaign aimed at toppling the Hamas regime in Gaza and freeing the hostages, which has drawn global ire as the Palestinian death toll mounts.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.