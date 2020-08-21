Harris to speak with Jewish community in virtual campaign event

JTA — Sen. Kamala Harris, newly nominated as the Democratic vice presidential candidate, will hold a “Virtual Conversation with the American Jewish Community.”

Harris will be joined at the Aug. 26 campaign event by her Jewish husband, Doug Emhoff.

It will be the California senator’s introduction to the Jewish community as the running mate of Joe Biden. Harris ran for the top spot herself but dropped out in December.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“My family means everything to me. And I’ve had a lot of titles over my career, and certainly, vice president will be great, but ‘momala’ will always be the one that means the most,” she said last week in Wilmington, Delaware, after Biden announced that she was his choice for the Democratic ticket in November against US President Donald Trump.

“Momala” is what Emhoff’s children call Harris.

Biden accepted the nomination on Thursday night, the last night of the Democratic National Convention.