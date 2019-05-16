Health Ministry to reschedule cannabis, allowing for sale in pharmacies

The Health Ministry said Thursday it would remove cannabis from its dangerous drugs ordinance list, a move that would allow pharmacies to begin selling the plant.

Specialist physicians would be able to issue a normal prescription for cannabis, like any other medication, without the need for a license or prior approval from the Health Ministry.

The decision will allow pharmacies to sell controlled cannabis products to patients over the age of 18. Doctors will be able to prescribe up to 40 grams.

Prescriptions will be valid for several indications, including oncological diseases, inflammatory bowel conditions, neurological conditions such as epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease, HIV and severe epilepsy in minors.

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said the decision did not amount to legalization.

“I decided to adopt the position of professionals in the Health Ministry and to allow the use of a prescription instead of a license for certain medical conditions for which you have a clear diagnosis,” Litzman said, according to Channel 12 news.

It was not immediately clear when the new guidelines would go into effect.