Health Ministry warns of virus outbreak in northern Arab towns

The Health Ministry on Wednesday warned of a coronavirus outbreak centered on an Arab town in northern Israel with a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The ministry said the number of infections in Deir al-Asad is “very high,” with 23 confirmed cases in the town of over 12,000 people.

There were another eight cases in total in the nearby towns of Nahf, Bi’ina and Majd al-Krum.

Besides the 31 total infections in the area, the ministry warned there were hundreds more people who were potentially exposed to the virus.

“Therefore, the ministry is instructing residents and the public in Deir al-Asad and the environs… to remain in their homes and to maintain the instructions on isolating and social distancing,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that it was working with the local council and numerous government agencies to address the outbreak.

The ministry did not provide any details on the suspected origin of the contagion.

Karmiel, a predominantly Jewish city neighboring the four communities, said it would place checkpoints at all entrances to the city following the Health Ministry announcement.

As of Tuesday morning, there were only nine confirmed cases in Deir al-Asad, an infection rate of 72.38 per 100,000 people, according to Health Ministry figures.

The rise in confirmed cases came after a mobile “drive thru” testing center was opened Monday in Karmiel, possibly accounting for the increase in infections.

MK Ahmad Tibi, head of the predominantly Arab Joint List’s health committee, said Wednesday that an agreement had been reached between the Deir al-Asad local council and the Magen David Adom emergency services to immediately open a testing center in the town.

“We are all mobilized to fight the spread of the coronavirus and the Health Ministry’s instructions, to stay at home and not to congregate, must be followed,” Tibi said in a statement, calling on residents with symptoms to get tested.

There have so far been some 510 coronavirus cases among Arab Israelis, according to the Ynet news site, accounting for just over four percent of the 12,200 infections reported as of Wednesday morning.

However, there have been complaints of insufficient access to testing in some areas with large Arab populations, which the Health Ministry has tried to address by opening mobile test sites.

As of Tuesday, the two Arab communities with the highest infection rates are Jisr az-Zarqa and Daburiyya, which last week closed roads connecting to neighboring communities to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Jisr az-Zarqa, one of Israel’s densest and poorest communities, has at least 35 confirmed virus cases, while Daburiyya has 24.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest figures, there have been 12,200 infections and 126 deaths from the virus in Israel.