Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020
Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020

Former candidate says she has spoken with Democratic hopefuls and warned them not to take anything for granted when running against Trump

By AP Today, 8:33 am 0 Edit
US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves to supporters during a campaign rally in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 1, 2016. (AFP/ Jewel SAMAD)
WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton said Monday she won’t run for president in 2020, but vowed she’s “not going anywhere.”

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady ruled out another campaign during an interview with New York TV station News12.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, said, “I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

She added, “What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me.”

She said she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and has told them, “Don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises” from the Trump administration.

