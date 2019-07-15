IDF arrests Palestinian woman with knife in her purse near Hebron settlement

Israeli soldiers arrested a Palestinian woman outside the Jewish settlement in the West Bank city of Hebron on Monday after finding a knife in her purse, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“A Palestinian woman aroused the suspicions of IDF soldiers who were guarding a military post in the Jewish settlement of Hebron. Following a search, a knife was found in her bag,” the army said.

“The suspect was arrested and has been handed over to security forces for questioning,” the military said.

The flashpoint city of Hebron, where Palestinians live in close proximity to settlers who are guarded by Israeli troops, has been the scene of numerous stabbings and attempted stabbings in recent years.

Most recently, in May, police arrested a Palestinian man carrying a knife outside the Tomb of the Patriarchs shrine in the city, officers said.