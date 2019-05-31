Police arrest Palestinian with knife at Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriarchs

A Palestinian man carrying a knife was arrested on Friday outside the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron, police said.

The man, 19, was arrested at a Border Police checkpoint leading to the site after officers found a knife hidden up his sleeve. He was taken for questioning by the security services.

The flashpoint city of Hebron, where Palestinians live in close proximity to settlers who are guarded by Israeli troops, has been the scene of numerous stabbings and attempted stabbings.

The incident comes after two Israelis were injured, one of them seriously, in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday morning.

The suspected terrorist, a 19-year-old Palestinian man from the West Bank, was shot dead by police officers at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

The terror attack occurred on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a period of heightened tensions.