Iran claims to have built underground ‘missile cities’ on Gulf coast

A top commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Sunday that Iran has built underground “missile cities” all along its southern coast, warning they would be a “nightmare” for Tehran’s enemies.

Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, who heads the IRGC Navy, said Iran has also constructed so-called missile cities offshore. He said the sites contain surface-to-air missiles.

“Iran has established underground onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that would be a nightmare for Iran’s enemies,” he told the Sobh-e Sadeq weekly, according to Reuters.

Iran has used the term “missile city” to refer to underground facilities where weapons are stored to protect them from airstrikes.

Tangsiri claimed Iran would soon make an announcement on new long-range missiles and naval vessels, without further elaborating.

He also said Iran was monitoring every vessel that passes through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Iran has previously threatened to close the strait, through which some 20 percent of all oil passes.

Tangsiri’s comments came on the heels of a recent series of mysteries fires in Iran, including one at the Natanz nuclear site and another at a military complex that houses missile production facilities.

An Israeli TV report over the weekend said Israel was bracing for a possible Iranian retaliation if it determines Jerusalem is behind the Natanz explosion.