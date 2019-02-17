Iran to unveil submarine equipped with guided cruise missile system

Iran said Saturday a new submarine being developed by its military would be outfitted with guided cruise missiles.

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the Fateh-class submarine was undergoing final tests before being integrated into the Islamic Republic’s fleet.

“The advanced Fateh submarine will soon join the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy after success in final tests,” Hatami said, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news site.

According to the Mehr news site, the sub will be officially unveiled on Sunday by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

He said the vessel would be equipped with guided undersurface to surface missiles, as well as a missile defense system and other “advanced” equipment.

Iran says the vessel is not based on any foreign model, but is 100 percent domestically developed.

Last August, Iran unveiled a self-produced fighter jet, though experts concluded that it was only an improved version of an old American F-5 model.