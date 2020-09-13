Israel Festival offers online reruns after successful week of events

The Israel Festival added three additional days of online reruns this week, September 15-17, after audiences clamored for more of the abbreviated, rescheduled Israel Festival, held live and online September 9-13, in the Jerusalem Theater and other venues throughout Jerusalem.

The reruns of several shows, which were staged and recorded for optimum home viewing, include performances from the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, a performance art tour of galleries and a series of dance works by Vertigo.

There are also jazz performances with Dudu Tassa, Avishai Cohen, Netta Barzilai and her brothers and Eviatar Banai, as well as other popular offerings from last week’s events.

Ticket prices start at NIS 25 for Israel Festival events and NIS 40 for jazz performances, with ticket packages available through the festival websites.

Head to the Israel Festival and Jerusalem Jazz Festival websites for tickets and more information.