Israel health fund aMoon II raises added $90 million amid pandemic

Israel’s healthtech and life science venture capital firm aMoon Partners said Wednesday it had raised $90 million, bringing its largest fund, aMoon II, to $750 million.

Investors included the existing investor and strategic partner in the fund, Credit Suisse AG, an international banking giant. The funding round follows the $660 million in commitments announced last year, aMoon, backed by Israeli billionaire Marius Nacht, said in a statement.

“This investment demonstrates significant testimony to the faith that international investors have in the Israeli healthtech ecosystem, particularly amid the global coronavirus crisis,” said Dr. Yair Schindel, aMoon co-founder and managing partner, in the statement.

aMoon II invests in mid- to late-stage life science companies in the field of digital health, medical technologies and biopharmaceuticals that operate in Israel as well as other health-tech hubs like the US and Europe.

“While the crisis has created uncertainty and disrupted markets and industries around the world, it has also expedited new technological innovation processes in the medical industry, and it is clear that Israel’s healthech sector is a leading global player,” Schindel said.

aMoon and other leading Israeli funds must continue to be a bridge between the local and global ecosystems, expediting early detection and treatment with groundbreaking innovation, he added.

Credit Suisse, which has defined “digital health as one of their global investment super trends,” and was instrumental in aMoon’s fundraising round, “opened doors to new global investors providing their clients with unique front row access to competitive Israeli and global healthtech deals,” Schindel said.

The fund invests in companies that integrate digital health advancements such as AI, machine learning, and big data computing into drug and medical device development.

“Our strategic partnership with aMoon demonstrates our high conviction in the digital health sector,” said Filippo Rima, head of equities at Credit Suisse Asset Management.