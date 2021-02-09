Israeli girl, 14, lightly injured as car attacked in West Bank

A 14-year-old girl was injured in the face by flying glass as bottles of paint were thrown at the car in which she was traveling in the West Bank on Tuesday, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.

The incident happened near the Tekoa settlement south of Jerusalem, according to MDA, whose paramedics attended to the girl’s injuries at the scene.

She was then taken to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem for further treatment.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Tekoa is part of the Gush Etzion bloc of Israeli settlements in the southern West Bank.

At the end of last month, a Palestinian was shot dead at the Gush Etzion Junction as he tried to stab an Israeli soldier with a makeshift spear.

The West Bank in general has seen a recent escalation in violence in recent weeks.

Much of the escalation has come in the wake of the murder of Esther Horgen, 52, a mother of six, after she went out for a run in the Reihan forest near her home in the settlement of Tal Menashe. A Palestinian man has been indicted in the murder.

The West Bank has also seen a notable increase in ultranationalist Israeli violence against Palestinians after 16-year-old Ahuvia Sandak was killed in a police chase after allegedly hurling stones at Palestinians in late December.