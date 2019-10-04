Israeli military marks ‘Mean Girls Day’ by trolling Iran on Twitter

The Israel Defense Forces marked “Mean Girls Day” this week by tweeting a meme of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah.

The meme, posted on Thursday, October 3, was an altered version of a “never before seen” photo published by the Iranian government showing the supreme leader, Nasrallah and Qassem Soleimani — the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The IDF photoshopped the Iranians into a “Mean Girls” scene alongside Lindsay Lohan, with the caption: “There’s no one meaner than the mean girls of the Middle East…”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The IDF added #DontSitWithThem and #MeanGirlsDay to their post.

October 3 was a date that was mentioned in passing by Lohan’s character to her crush in Mean Girls, and has since become a pop cultural phenomenon marked annually by movie fans.

The “Don’t sit with them” refers to a line in the movie when Rachel McAdams’s character Regina George is turned away from popular clique’s table at lunch because she’s wearing sweatpants.

The tweet was met with mixed reactions. Some were amused by the Israeli military using an iconic teen movie about social cliques to confront the Islamic Republic, but others said the post was childish and inappropriate.

There’s no one meaner than the mean girls of the Middle East…#DontSitWithThem #MeanGirlsDay pic.twitter.com/4WFSCU9yb5 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 3, 2019

By Friday morning, the tweet garnered over 1,000 likes and several hundred shares.

Israel has previously used the teen comedy to troll the Iranian government. Last year, after Khamenei called the Jewish state a “cancerous tumor” that “must be eradicated” the Israeli embassy in Washington hit back with a Mean Girls GIF asking “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

Last week, Khamenei’s office published the photos of the supreme leader with the Hezbollah and Quds chiefs ahead of the launch of its new magazine. The text references “a never before seen photo,” but does not confirm the date or place where it was taken.

Before a 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon, Nasrallah often openly visited the Iranian capital, but since then his public appearances have been limited.

Iran’s support for Hezbollah and Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad are an enduring feature of the Islamic republic’s foreign policy.

The photo — first published on Wednesday and still available over a week later — has received little coverage in other Iranian media.