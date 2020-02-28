Israeli pop stars Static & Ben El hosted on ‘Good Morning America’

Israeli pop duo Static & Ben El Tavori on Wednesday were hosted on the ABC network’s “Good Morning America” to talk about their recent collaboration with US rap star Pitbull.

The pair sat alongside the rapper as they talked about the song, “Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na),” which was released last month.

Static told host Michael Strahan that working with Pitbull was “a dream come true.”

For his part, Pitbull noted that the collaboration was suggested by his friend Israeli-American billionaire Haim Saban.

Static & Ben El Tavori, who started as YouTube artists before becoming a national sensation with a series of hit songs, signed a 10-year deal in 2018 with a US record company affiliated with Saban, who in January launched a new music company called Saban Music Group and signed a $500 million-deal with record giant Universal Music Group.

The new song is part of that deal, and has so far garnered nearly 20 million views on Youtube.

It is accompanied by a music video produced by Israel’s Roms Studios.

Saban is mentioned in the lyrics — in the first verse, Pitbull says: “Here’s a little story about my friend Haim, gave me a call about a hit I said count me in.”

The song samples Ini Kamoze’s 1994 hit “Here Comes the Hotstepper.” Last Tuesday, Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee also dropped a new single sampling that song, called Muévelo.