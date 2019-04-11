Israeli premiere of an Edinburgh Fringe hit and more English-language theater

How would you raise your child, if you knew that one day their turn will come to hold a rifle? “Knock Knock” by Niv Petel describes what it’s like to be a parent in the shadow of armed conflict.

The play follows the journey of Ilana, a single mother whose job as an Israeli Officer of Casualty Notifications is to knock on the door of families whose sons or daughters have been lost in war. Her conflict between motherhood and duty as citizen reaches a deafening climax when her only son chooses to serve on the front line of battle.

Written and performed by Petel, this immersive physical mono-drama cuts through the thick curtain of politics to tell a story about parenthood, friendship, love and sacrifice. It was called a “beautiful heart-rending performance,” said the Edinburgh Fringe Review.

“In a small space, this actor has created a universe… a valuable eye-opener,” said Broadway Baby. Stagezine New York described Petel as “an ebullient Middle-Eastern version of the late Robin Williams.”

On Saturday, May 4 in Tel Aviv‘s Cameri Theater, and Sunday, May 5 in Jerusalem’s Incubater, readers can enjoy the Israeli premiere performances of Petel’s acclaimed one-man show “Knock Knock,” followed by an audience discussion with the actor/creator.

These are the only local performances before the start of a world tour.

These are the first performances in Israel after award-winning shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the United Solo Festival in NYC, a successful run in London’s West End and a world tour in the UK, Hong Kong and USA.

KNOCK KNOCK

6:30 pm, Saturday, May 4

Cameri Theatre, Tel Aviv

Tickets 100 / 50 NIS HERE

8:30 pm Sunday, May 5

Incubator Theatre,

18 Mesilat Yesharim, Jerusalem

Tickets 60 NIS HERE

On Sunday, April 14, Nissim Aloni’s “Napoleon Dead or Alive,” directed by Udi Ben Moshe and featuring music by Keren Peles, will be performed with English surtitles at the Khan.

In this spectacular, trans-European fantasy, Napoleon Bonaparte flees the world of the dead into the 19th century, hoping to be resurrected in order to amend his great mistake – the invasion of Russia. Quick on his heels are all the demons of the underworld, led by with Samedi and Lilith – the royals of the dead.

In their effort to stop the rampaging deceased, the demons scatter fake Napoleons all over Europe, hoping to confuse the dead man and exhaust him so that he gives up his quest and returns with them to the world of the departed.

Meanwhile, Brigela – a hitman hired by the Neapolitan Mafia to assassinate the emperor, scampers about across the continent among the dozens of characters populating Europe during the years 1806-1814.

This challenging play forces the audience to confront the division between illusion and reality, the feeling of missed opportunity in our lives and whether sorcery can vanquish this frustration.

The performance will be preceded at 8:00 pm by a free stage talk in English by actor Yehoyachin Friedlander titled, “Live Clowns vs. Dead Napoleon.”

‘NAPOLEON DEAD OR ALIVE’

Sunday, April 14

8:00 pm LIVE CLOWNS vs. DEAD NAPOLEON – Stage talk

8:30pm Performance

Discount for TOI readers:

Tickets at 85 NIS instead of 220 NIS. Quote discount code: 2024

BOOK HERE or call 02-630 3600 x1

Also at the Khan, on Sunday, April 21, English-speakers can enjoy the new production of Natan Alterman’s 1959 play, “The Inn of Ghosts.”

Virtuoso violinist Hananel leaves his home and devoted wife to go out into the world and fulfill himself as an artist. His wife, who aspires to ideal love, acquiesces. For 12 years she enslaves herself to the abusive son of a moneychanger in order to help Hananel fulfill his dream. The only condition she sets is that he swears to come home when he promised he would.

Alterman’s masterwork is a fascinating play about an artist thirsting for self-fulfillment and recognition, who ultimately pays a high price for his ambition: When he forgets his love and breaks his vow, his creative talent is taken from him.

The performance will be followed at 10:15 pm by a free stage talk in English by actor Yehoyachin Freidlander about the inspirations and origins of the play, titled “The Ghosts Behind the Inn.”

‘THE INN OF GHOSTS’

Sunday, April 21

8:30pm Performance

10:15pm THE GHOSTS BEHIND THE INN – Stage talk

Discount for TOI readers on April 21:

Tickets at 85 NIS instead of 220 NIS. Quote discount code: 2024

BOOK HERE or call 02-630 3600 x1