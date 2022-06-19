Israeli rhythmic gymnasts win 5 medals on second day of European Championships

Israelis continued their streak of successes at the rhythmic gymnastics 2022 European Championships on Sunday in the individual apparatus contests, snagging four silver medals and a bronze.

All-around gold medalist Daria Atamanov, 16, continued her strong performance in the Tel Aviv competition by winning silver medals in three apparatuses — the hoop, the clubs and the ribbon.

Saturday saw Atamanov take the gold in the all-around category in the Tel Aviv competition, defeating her Bulgarian competitor Boryana Kaleyn with a total score of 136.900.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Adi Katz took the bronze in the ribbon, with the national team getting another silver medal in the hoop event, after winning a gold the previous day in the group all-around category.

Rhythmic gymnastics is one of Israel’s stronger sports.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Atamanov has won several medals in recent years, and is seen as a potential successor to Linoy Ashram, who recently retired after bringing home a gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Ashram now serves on the coaching staff for Israel’s gymnastics team, and was present during Saturday’s competition, according to Channel 12 news.