Israeli stamps show the first Torah scroll flown in space
The commemorative stamps also feature Jeffrey Hoffman, first Jewish-American man to enter space in 1985
A new set of Israeli stamps shows the first Torah that was flown in space.
The commemorative stamps also feature Jeffrey Hoffman, the astronaut who first brought the Torah into space in 1985, Space.com reported Monday. He was the first Jewish-American man to enter space.
The Israeli post office produced only 200 sheets of the stamps. Sheets are being sold online for $100 to $360. The proceeds will go toward the production of a film about Hoffman bringing the Torah into space.
“It kind of blows me away, to be honest. I’ve never been on a stamp before,” Hoffman, now a professor in aeronautics and astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told Space.com.
Hoffman brought a number of ritual items with him on that 1985 mission, including a mezuzah with a Velcro strip that he would attach to his bunk and a prayer shawl with weights to keep it from floating away in zero gravity.
He also brought a menorah to celebrate Hanukkah, although he was never able to actually light it aboard the spacecraft.
For as little as $6 a month, you can help support our independent journalism — and enjoy special benefits and status as a Times of Israel Community member!
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments