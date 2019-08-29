Israeli tourists help Egyptian cab driver after Sinai crash

A group of Israeli tourists in Sinai assisted and gave preliminary medical treatment Saturday to an Egyptian cab driver after his car overturned on a deserted road.

Yosef Malachi and several other Israelis were in a taxi traveling toward the Israeli border when they saw a car traveling in the opposite direction lose control and overturn, Malachi told Channel 12 news on Wednesday.

The group asked their cab driver to stop and rushed over to help. Malachi said they extracted the driver, who was badly bruised and had a head wound.

“Several of the tourists with me had served as military medics in the army, so they gave him preliminary treatment to stop the bleeding from his head, including blocking the gash…he’d lost a lot of blood,” Malachi said.

The Israelis called an ambulance which — due to the accident’s isolated location — took 45 minutes to arrive. The group stayed with the injured man and made sure he remained awake and calm.

Malachi said the local ambulance crew thanked the Israelis for helping the victim. He said he would be happy to meet the man when he recovers.

“He doesn’t know us at all, but I would be glad to meet him and see he’s ok,” he said.