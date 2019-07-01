Ivanka Trump under fire as video of awkward G20 snub goes viral

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump was blasted on social media Sunday after the French government released a video of her awkwardly attempting to insert herself into a conversation between world leaders at the G20 summit this week.

The video posted on Instagram by the French presidential palace shows Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to talk policy with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, International Monetary Fund director Christine Lagarde and British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the annual summit held in Osaka, Japan.

The audio in the 19-second clip isn’t entirely clear, but Macron can be heard making a point about social justice issues to the other leaders.

“It’s on,” Trump says, seemingly to no one in particular.

Ignoring Trump, May then responds to Macron, saying: “As soon as you talk about the social aspect of it though, a lot of people start listening who wouldn’t otherwise listen.”

Trump then interrupts the conversation with a non sequitur about how male-dominated the defense industry is.

“It’s the same with the defense side,” Trump can be heard saying. “In terms of the whole ecosystem… it’s been very male-dominated… so… ”

As she trails off and makes a gesture with her hands, the group appears to spurn her attempts to join the conversation. The leaders visibly turn away from her and shift their gaze elsewhere as Trump nods her head and smiles at them eagerly.

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

Her attendance at the G20 was condemned on social media, including by New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who said her performance at the global summit damaged US diplomacy.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the president phones it in (and) the world moves on,” she tweeted.

“The US needs our president working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.”

I would like to hear Ivanka Trump's explanation about this video. Oh wait, Senior White House Advisor @IvankaTrump blocked me. Can you forward the below video to her and ask for her response? Thanks. P.S. Can you also ask her why Jared Kushner still has a security clearance? https://t.co/qQ4xdrrpyl — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 30, 2019

California congressman Ted Lieu, a frequent critic of Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, took the opportunity to question why the president’s family members were attending diplomatic functions.

Trump’s and Kushner’s roles as senior White House advisers has drawn criticism and accusations of nepotism in the Trump administration.

Last year, the couple were granted security clearances despite concerns of intelligence officials who were reportedly troubled by the Kushner family’s business ties and contacts with foreign governments.

I hope Americans will not forget how absolutely bizarre it is to have the daughter of a president (1) work at the WH (2) attend G20 summits and bilat meetings with world leaders and (3) give these content-free readouts. https://t.co/aCJ1DogygP — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 30, 2019

Media reports at the time said that President Trump ordered his former chief of staff John Kelly to grant his daughter and husband top-secret clearances despite the objections of intelligence agencies, but Trump insists they did not receive any preferential treatment in getting their clearances.

Kushner is spearheading the White House’s efforts to jumpstart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, while Trump works on various women’s issues.

At the G20, Trump and Kushner attended high-level trade talks with Chinese officials. Trump also addressed a session on woman’s empowerment, where she called for improving the economic standing of women around the world.

After the summit, Trump and Kushner accompanied the US president on his visit to South Korea. On Sunday, the couple accompanied President Trump across the demilitarized zone for a brief visit to North Korea.