Jewish Democratic Council of America endorses Biden for president
Group says presumptive Democratic party nominee committed to combatting anti-Semitism, fostering strong US-Israel relationship

By Josefin Dolsten Today, 4:45 am 0 Edit
Democratic presidential candidate former US Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. (AP/Matt Rourke)
JTA — The Jewish Democratic Council of America on Friday endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The group released its endorsement along with a statement from the former vice president.

“You share the Jewish community’s commitment to the principle of tikkun olam, healing the world, in addition to our commitment to combatting the rise of anti-Semitism and supporting a strong US-Israel relationship,” the council said in a letter to the presumptive Democratic nominee.

In a statement to Jewish Insider, Biden said he was “honored” to have the group’s support.

“They are an important new voice for the progressive values that unite us here at home and for a secure, peaceful future for the Jewish and democratic State of Israel,” he said.

Earlier this month, Biden earned an endorsement from J Street, the liberal pro-Israel lobby, and his former 2020 primary opponent Senator Bernie Sanders.

