Jewish teacher in Scotland fired for screening Israeli film ‘Waltz with Bashir’

A Jewish teacher in Scotland who was fired for screening a graphic animated film about the 1982 Lebanon War to first-year high school students lost his appeal.

Jonathan Guetta, who taught Hebrew at the Mearns Castle High School, showed the students parts of the film “Waltz with Bashir,” which depicts in great detail the night of the Sabra and Shatila massacre at a refugee camp by Israeli-backed Lebanese Christians. The film is rated over-18 in Scotland, which means it is not recommended for anyone under that age, and includes extreme violence and nudity.

Guetta appealed to Scotland’s Labor Court, claiming his dismissal was for anti-Semitic reasons. The court dismissed his claims of religious discrimination and breach of contract on Monday.

He showed the first 20 minutes of the film to students as young as 12 in an afterschool class activity and stood in front of the screen during inappropriate scenes, The Herald reported. During the screening, he accused the local East Renfrewshire Council of dealing with him in an anti-Semitic manner.

Several parents complained after they found out what their children had watched. Guetta was fired in May 2018.