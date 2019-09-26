Joint List leader says Gantz asked party to reduce support in tactical move

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh on Wednesday appeared to confirm that his party’s announcement Monday that only 10 of its 13 MKs were recommending Blue and White chief Benny Gantz as prime minister was a tactical move at Gantz’s request, aimed at ensuring he got the second shot at building a coalition, after Benjamin Netanyahu.

In their talks with President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday, representatives of the mainly Arab Joint List said they were endorsing Gantz for prime minister. But in a letter released Monday, the Joint List clarified that only 10 of its MKs backed the move. The Balad party, one of its constituent parties, was not making a recommendation.

Odeh’s comments, in a video posted to his Facebook page, came hours after Rivlin tasked Netanyahu with forming Israel’s next government, after efforts to foster talks on a unity coalition between the prime minister and Gantz failed.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Odeh said that after his party’s Sunday decision to throw the support of its 13 lawmakers behind Gantz, the Blue and White leader sent MK Ofer Shelah to ask them to limit it.

“The thing is that Gantz and Blue and White wanted the task of forming a government to be given first to Netanyahu,” said Odeh explaining his party actions to supporters.

“Ofer Shelah came to me and he said: ‘Ten is enough.’ He said ‘don’t be 13. Why is ten enough and don’t be 13? So that (Blue and White) will have 54 and Netanyahu 55 in order to give the task to Netanyahu first,'” Odeh said.

Odeh said the request came as his party was debating a demand from Balad not to have their 3 lawmakers included in the recommendation of Gantz.

Balad leader MK Mtanes Shihadeh told The Times of Israel on Sunday that his party opposed recommending Gantz, while the other three parties that make up the Joint List, Hadash, Ta’al and Ra’am, supported the move.

In a statement, Balad said it rejected “General Benny Gantz” because of his “Zionist ideology, his right-wing positions that are not much different from the Likud and his bloody and aggressive military history.”

Odeh said he favored enforcing unity in the alliance, but ultimately agreed to split the recommendation because it suited everyone.

“Was it our duty to respond affirmatively to Blue and White’s demand? My opinion is not at all. What should concern us is our people’s interest and the interest of the issues we believe in,” he said.

“I was against responding affirmatively to Blue and White’s tactic and Balad’s position,” Odeh said. “But I am against saying the responsibility lies with Balad because Blue and White wanted that. Now the president has tasked Netanyahu and Blue and White is satisfied.”

The next day the Joint List told Rivlin that its recommendation of Gantz as the next prime minister only came from three of its four factions and ten of its 13 lawmakers.

There had been much speculation in recent days that neither Gantz nor Netanyahu was enamored by the prospect of being given the first shot at building a coalition, with both preferring to take up the mantle only after the other has failed to muster a majority.

“We’d rather be tasked [with forming a government] when the [other] parties are more flexible, rather than now, when they’re locked into their positions,” one source in the Blue and White party was quoted as saying on Sunday evening.

Standing alongside Netanyahu in the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Wednesday, Rivlin said that though neither the Likud head nor Gantz had the support of a majority of lawmakers, the premier had a better shot at forming a government.

“For me the only question is who has the best possibility to form a coalition. In this situation, 55 MKs supported Netanyahu and 54 supported Gantz. But 10 of those from the Joint List said they would not sit with Gantz, whereas the full bloc of 55 said they would support Netanyahu,” Rivlin said at his official residence, summing up his round of consultations with the various Knesset parties.

“So the chance of the prime minister to form a coalition is higher,” he said

Joint List’s decision to back Gantz was dramatic departure from longstanding policy, saying it was a necessary move to oust Netanyahu, but ruled out joining a coalition.

The decision marked the first time Arab parties — separately or together — have recommended a mainstream Zionist politician since 1992, when they supported Labor Party leader Yitzhak Rabin, who campaigned on peace with the Palestinians.

Adam Rasgon contributed to this report