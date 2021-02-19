Jon Ossoff, Shira Haas and Doja Cat make Time’s 100 emerging leaders list

JTA — The Jewish stars Jon Ossoff, Shira Haas and Doja Cat were named to the Time100 Next list, Time magazine’s annual list of “100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future.”
Ossoff, the millennial who was sworn into Congress with multiple totems of his heritage, helped Democrats regain control of the Senate along with fellow Georgian Raphael Warnock.
“Witnessing the recent election of Jon Ossoff to the US Senate from Georgia, I saw a moment of recompense and redemption for Black and Jewish Americans in the South, and the US as a whole,” Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice wrote in her text for the Time list.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories
Free Sign Up
Haas earned global acclaim last year for her performance in “Unorthodox,” a Netflix series loosely based on Deborah Feldman’s memoir about leaving her Hasidic community in Brooklyn. Feldman wrote about Haas for Time.
Jon Ossoff introduces then US President-elect Joe Biden in Atlanta, January 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
“[W]hen Shira Haas played Esty in ‘Unorthodox’… I could see she had a reverence and respect for the material,” Feldman said.
Doja Cat is a wildly popular Grammy-nominated rapper born to a Jewish mother and non-Jewish South African father. Her blurb was written by Lil Nas X, the artist known for blending country and rap on his record-breaking song “Old Town Road.”
“She’s an inspiration to me, and I can’t wait to see what she does next,” he wrote.
Doja Cat attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast, Aug. 30, 2020. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA via JTA)
I'm proud to work at The Times of Israel
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As The Times of Israel's environment reporter, I try to convey the facts and science behind climate change and environmental degradation, to explain - and critique - the official policies affecting our future, and to describe Israeli technologies that can form part of the solution.
I am passionate about the natural world and disheartened by the dismal lack of awareness to environmental issues shown by most of the public and politicians in Israel.
I'm proud to be doing my part to keep The Times of Israel's readers properly informed about this vital subject.
Your support, through membership in The Times of Israel Community, enables us to continue our important work. Would you join our Community today?
Thank you,
Sue Surkes, Environment Reporter
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments