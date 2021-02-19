Join our Community
High time

Jon Ossoff, Shira Haas and Doja Cat make Time’s 100 emerging leaders list

Jewish politician, actress, musician among magazine’s annual list of people ‘who are shaping the future’

By Gabe Friedman Today, 6:43 am 0 Edit
Shira Haas in Netflix's 'Unorthodox.' (Anika Molnar/Netflix)
Shira Haas in Netflix's 'Unorthodox.' (Anika Molnar/Netflix)

JTA — The Jewish stars Jon Ossoff, Shira Haas and Doja Cat were named to the Time100 Next list, Time magazine’s annual list of “100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future.”

Ossoff, the millennial who was sworn into Congress with multiple totems of his heritage, helped Democrats regain control of the Senate along with fellow Georgian Raphael Warnock.

“Witnessing the recent election of Jon Ossoff to the US Senate from Georgia, I saw a moment of recompense and redemption for Black and Jewish Americans in the South, and the US as a whole,” Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice wrote in her text for the Time list.

Haas earned global acclaim last year for her performance in “Unorthodox,” a Netflix series loosely based on Deborah Feldman’s memoir about leaving her Hasidic community in Brooklyn. Feldman wrote about Haas for Time.

Jon Ossoff introduces then US President-elect Joe Biden in Atlanta, January 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

“[W]hen Shira Haas played Esty in ‘Unorthodox’… I could see she had a reverence and respect for the material,” Feldman said.

Doja Cat is a wildly popular Grammy-nominated rapper born to a Jewish mother and non-Jewish South African father. Her blurb was written by Lil Nas X, the artist known for blending country and rap on his record-breaking song “Old Town Road.”

“She’s an inspiration to me, and I can’t wait to see what she does next,” he wrote.

Doja Cat attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast, Aug. 30, 2020. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA via JTA)
