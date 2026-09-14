Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Iranian Kurdish opposition camps targeted with missiles in Iraq’s Kurdistan, sources say

By Reuters Today, 11:26 am
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Missile attacks targeted three camps belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups east of Sulaimaniya in Iraq’s Kurdistan region early on Monday, two security sources say, adding that no casualties were reported.

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