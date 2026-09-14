Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026
Iranian Kurdish opposition camps targeted with missiles in Iraq’s Kurdistan, sources say
Missile attacks targeted three camps belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups east of Sulaimaniya in Iraq’s Kurdistan region early on Monday, two security sources say, adding that no casualties were reported.
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