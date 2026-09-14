Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Iran blames US for blocking nuclear chief’s travel to Vienna conference

By Agencies Today, 12:23 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Mohammad Eslami, Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), speaks during the 69th regular plenary session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria on September 15, 2025. (Joe Klamar/AFP)
Mohammad Eslami, Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), speaks during the 69th regular plenary session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria on September 15, 2025. (Joe Klamar/AFP)

Iran’s nuclear chief was blocked from attending an annual conference at the headquarters of the UN’s nuclear agency in Vienna due to opposition from the United States, Iranian state television says.

“Mohammad Eslami and his delegation took a regular flight to Vienna on Saturday, but were blocked on the way because of obstructions by the United States,” the state broadcaster reports, saying he had returned to the capital Tehran.

He was due to attend the annual general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog, which runs until Friday in Austria.

He attended last year’s conference and delivered a speech there on behalf of Iran, a member state of the IAEA.

Austria sought a waiver of the travel ban on Eslami with the UN sanctions committee, but it was not granted, an official said yesterday. The official wasn’t authorized to comment on the sensitive matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.