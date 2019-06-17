Jordan nixes rapper Bhad Bhabie gig over Israel support

A show in Jordan by a US viral star-cum-rapper planned for next month was canceled Monday due to support she has expressed online for Israel, following a campaign by the local branch of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, had a scheduled performance in Amman on July 8. The next day, July 9, she will play in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Jordanian social media users and BDS Jordan began a campaign in recent days to cancel the appearance by the 16-year-old artist, after a tweet from last year surfaced in which she said she supports Israel.

That remark had accompanied photos of Bregoli from an event hosted by Creative Community for Peace, an NGO that promotes coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians and opposes BDS.

BHAD BHABIE SUPPORTS ISRAEL BICH @CCFPeace pic.twitter.com/4BUr2NavdC — Bhad Bhabie updates (@Bhad_Updates) October 9, 2018

On Monday, Jordanian production company POP! said the show was being canceled, since that statement went against its values and violated the contract with Bregoli.

BDS Jordan feted the cancellation as a result of its efforts to pressure the organizers. It cited both Bregoli’s tweet and her show in Israel as reasons to cancel the show as an opposition to “normalization” with the Jewish state.

Bregoli rose to fame in 2016 when she was featured as a 13-year-old on the TV show Dr. Phil, and started the internet meme “cash me ousside.”