Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Hormuz traffic dwindles after Middle East attacks intensify, shipping data shows

By Reuters Today, 5:41 am
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Shipping traffic at the Strait of Hormuz dwindled further at the start of this week after attacks intensified in the Middle East, shipping data shows.

Commodity vessel transits at Hormuz totalled four on Monday, down from ten during the previous day, preliminary data from Kpler shows.

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