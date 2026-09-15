Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Saudi Arabia says danger has passed after apparent Houthi attacks trigger alerts in 6 cities

By Reuters Today, 5:45 am
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The Saudi Arabian Civil Defense sends an all-clear after issuing alerts for potential danger in six cities, including Yanbu, the kingdom’s main Red Sea oil port, where millions of barrels a day are loaded.

Saudi Civil Defense says the danger had passed in Jeddah, Abha, Jazan, AlUla and Taif after the areas received emergency alerts amid an uptick in attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities and energy infrastructure while advancing along Yemen’s Red Sea coast towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key shipping route.

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