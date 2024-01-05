Kibbutz Nir Oz announces death of Tamir Adar, 38, presumed kidnapped on October 7

Kibbutz Nir Oz resident Tamir Adar, 38, whose family had previously been told he was taken hostage during the Hamas-led massacres on October 7, was killed on the day of the assault while defending the kibbutz, his community announced on Friday.

Adar was part of the kibbutz’s emergency response squad, and left his house at 6:30 a.m. on October 7 when he received an alert that hundreds of terrorists had infiltrated the kibbutz. He texted his wife, Hadas, and told her to stay locked inside with their two young children.

The three survived the attack, while Adar was killed fighting the terrorists and his body was abducted to Gaza.

His grandmother Yaffa Adar was also taken captive on October 7 — when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists burst into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and seizing an estimated 240 hostages, mostly civilians — but was released during a weeklong ceasefire in late November.

Adar was “born and raised in the kibbutz and lived there with his family,” said the statement from Nir Oz. “Tamir was a family man, he loved people and nature.”

In posts on Facebook as his death was announced, friends and family remembered Adar as an educator and a budding farmer, a hobby he had taken up only in recent years.

It is believed that 132 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza — not all of them alive — after 105 civilians were released from Hamas captivity during a weeklong truce in late November. Four hostages were released prior to that, and one was rescued by troops. The bodies of eight hostages have also been recovered and three hostages were mistakenly killed by the military.

The Israel Defense Forces has confirmed the deaths of 25 of those still held by Hamas, citing new intelligence and findings obtained by troops operating in Gaza.

Hamas is also holding two Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are both thought to be alive after entering the Strip of their own accord in 2014 and 2015, respectively; as well as the bodies of fallen IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin since 2014.