Knesset set to approve coalition deal, with government to be sworn in May 13

The Knesset was set to approve a coalition deal between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz on Thursday after the High Court said that, for now, it had no objections to the deal. When approved, the new government would be sworn in on May 13, ending more than a year of political limbo.

Lawmakers had been expected to begin voting Wednesday on the deal, but a maneuver by opposition lawmakers to torpedo the agreement saw it delayed until Thursday. They have until midnight Thursday to complete the job or face sending the country to a fourth election in 16 months.

The alliance formed last month between the right-wing incumbent and his centrist challenger followed three inconclusive elections in less than a year, but both sides have conditioned forming a government on a long list of controversial changes to existing laws, including anchoring a pre-approved prime ministerial rotation and freezing certain types of Knesset activity and senior appointments.

The deal was set to become a reality after the High Court of Justice on Wednesday evening unanimously rejected a series of petitions seeking both to prevent Netanyahu from forming a government due to the criminal charges against him and to block the coalition deal he signed with Gantz.

In a decision handed out after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the expanded panel of 11 judges ruled that there is no legal impediment to Netanyahu being tasked to form a government and retaining the premiership even with indictments being filed against him in three corruption cases, including bribery in one of them. His trial is set to start on May 24.

As regards the coalition deal, Chief Justice Esther Hayut called it “highly unusual” and said some of its elements “raise serious difficulties.” Among these, she cited clauses providing for a modified “Norwegian Law,” under which some ministers could give up their Knesset seats, and others on their parties’ lists would take their places in parliament. Nonetheless, the court ruled that there was no reason to intervene “at this time,” a phrase that was seen as leaving the door open to future challenges to the legislation underpinning the agreement.

Hayut also noted that the court was not intervening in part because of responses received on Tuesday from Likud and Blue and White, which agreed to amend elements of the agreement that the court had criticized.

After the court ruling late Wednesday, the opposition parties suddenly pulled more than 1,000 amendment requests in a bid to force a vote before the coalition had a chance to make the changes promised to the court.

However, the coalition sent the law back to a special committee that would approve the necessary changes. The committee set the plenum vote for Thursday morning.

Among the changes being made was a provision that would allow Netanyahu and Gantz to extend their deal from the currently agreed 3 years, should they so choose.

The bills have a path to the 61 seats needed to pass, counting Likud’s 36 Knesset votes, the 15 controlled by Gantz and ultra-Orthodox MKs who support Netanyahu.

If they pass, the Knesset would then formally ask President Reuvin Rivlin to give Netanyahu a mandate to form a government. With a presidential mandate, Netanyahu would have two weeks to finalize his coalition, including ongoing haggling over cabinet jobs.

Shortly before the ruling, Netanyahu’s Likud Party and Gantz’s Blue and White announced that the new government would be sworn in on May 13.

Under the three-year coalition deal signed April 20, Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months, with Gantz as his alternate, a new position in Israeli governance.

They will swap roles midway through the three-year deal, while cabinet positions will be split between Netanyahu’s Likud party and Gantz’s Blue and White alliance, as well as their respective allies.

The deal could offer Israel a rare period of political stability as it seeks to repair the economic damage wrought by the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 16,000 people in the country and caused some 240 deaths. Netanyahu and Gantz battled through three deadlocked elections — in April and September 2019, and March 2020 — before Gantz in late March said he was ready to partner Netanyahu in an emergency coalition that would battle the pandemic and safeguard Israeli democracy.

Likud and Blue and White on Tuesday informed the court they would adjust some of the provisions of the deal that caused judicial concern.

Under the coalition deal, the government was to be defined as an “emergency” body for its first six months, tasked exclusively with combating the coronavirus. Following questions about that clause’s legality, the parties said they would amend the deal to say coronavirus will be the priority through the first six months, but other issues can be also handled.

They also said they would pause certain public appointments for only 100 days, instead of the originally planned six months.

The deal specifies that Netanyahu may press ahead from July 1 with plans to annex parts of the West Bank, including all of Israel’s settlements, even without Gantz’s support.