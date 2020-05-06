Court unanimously rejects petitions against Netanyahu, coalition deal

The High Court of Justice on Wednesday evening unanimously rejected a series of petitions seeking to prevent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government due to the criminal charges against him or to strike down a coalition deal he signed with Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, paving the way for the two to push ahead with their controversial power-sharing deal.

In a decision handed out after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the expanded panel of 11 judges ruled that there is no legal impediment to Netanyahu being tasked to form a government and retaining the premiership even with indictments being filed against him in three corruption cases, including bribery in one of them.

However, they also hinted that legislation making its way through the Knesset as part of the deal can still be challenged once passed, and said parts of the agreement raise “significant difficulties.”

In a two-day hearing this week, the court heard arguments from eight petitioners seeking to block the deal, including former Gantz ally Yair Lapid, head of the opposition Yesh Atid party.

At issue was whether a lawmaker under indictment could be tasked with forming a government, as well as objections to various amendments to laws being passed as part of the agreement, which will enshrine a rotating prime ministership and place significant clamps on Knesset activity and senior appointments.

Chief Justice Esther Hayut wrote that Netanyahu still enjoys the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise, and that the law doesn’t prevent a criminal defendant from forming a government.

Hayut wrote that there was no reason to intervene “at this time,” which was seen as leaving the door open to challenging the legislation underpinning the coalition agreement in the future.

All of the 10 judges on the panel agreed and signed onto Hayut’s ruling.

Shortly before the ruling, Netanyahu’s Likud Party and Gantz’s Blue and White announced that the new government would be sworn in on May 13. The Knesset is expected to vote Thursday to pass the proposed amendments agreed to as part of the coalition deal.

Under the three-year coalition deal signed April 20, Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for 18 months, with Gantz as his alternate, a new position in Israeli governance.

They will swap roles midway through the three-year deal, while cabinet positions will be split between Netanyahu’s Likud party and Gantz’s Blue and White alliance, as well as their respective allies.

Reacting to the verdict, The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, one of the petitioners said it would respect the ruling, but called the Netanyahu-Gantz government “the exact definition of ‘kosher but odious.”

“Morally and ethically, one cannot make peace with a situation in which a prime minister is a criminal defendant,” the group said in a statement, announcing a demonstration for Saturday night.

Politicians from Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc welcome the ruling.

“The judge did well to not intervene,” said Culture Minister Miri Regev from Netanyahu’s Likud party. “The people are sovereign in Israel, and they have spoken.”

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked, a former justice minister who has long sought to limit the power of the court, said that the arguments raised during the hearings were political, not legal, “and it’s good that the court refrained from interfering.”

“The prime minister being tasked with forming a government is the height of a political process that fulfills the people’s will,” she said.

A main issue the court had considered was whether Netanyahu is legally allowed to form a government while under criminal indictment. He has been charged with accepting improper gifts and illegally trading favors in exchange for positive media coverage. He denies wrongdoing and his trial is set to start on May 24.

While Israeli law bars ministers from serving while under indictment, there is no such law applying to prime ministers.

The deal could offer Israel a rare period of political stability as it seeks to repair the economic damage wrought by the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 16,000 people in the country.

Likud and Blue and White on Tuesday informed the court they would adjust some of the provisions that caused concern.

Under the coalition deal, the government was to be defined as an “emergency” body for its first six months, tasked exclusively with combating the coronavirus. Following questions about that clause’s legality, the parties said they would amend the deal to say coronavirus will be the priority through the first six months, but other issues can be also handled.

They also said they would pause certain public appointments for only 100 days, instead of the originally planned six months.

AFP contributed to this report