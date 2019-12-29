5 people said injured, to varying degrees, in Monsey stabbing
search
home page
Live Now

2 critically hurt, another victim’s condition ‘severe’ in Monsey stabbing

Man with machete said to attack Hannukkah celebration; several clips being circulated on social media show ambulances and security personal rushing to the scene

By TOI staff Today, 6:52 am 0 Edit
Victims of the Monsey stabbing are rushed to a local hospital. December 28, 2019 (Screen capture: CBS2)
Victims of the Monsey stabbing are rushed to a local hospital. December 28, 2019 (Screen capture: CBS2)

Several people have been injured in a stabbing at a synagogue in the New York suburb of Monsey, according to multiple reports from the scene.

The Times of Israel is liveblogging the latest updates.

7:29 am

‘Possible suspect’ located in Monsey stabbing, officials say

A local law enforcement official says a “possible suspect” has been located who may be linked to the Monsey attack.

The vehicle used in the rampage has been found.

7:22 am

One of the stabbing victims said to be rabbi’s son

Yossi Gestetner, a co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) for the Hudson Valley region, tells the New York Times one of the Monsey stabbing victims is a son of the rabbi.

“The house had many dozens of people in there,” Gestetner says. “It was a Hanukkah celebration.”

Two people were reportedly in critical condition, OJPAC adds.

AFP

7:20 am

New York officials condemn Monsey attack

New York officials are condemning the stabbing at a Monsey synagogue and call for additional efforts to combat rising anti-Semitism.

7:10 am

2 critical, one severe after Monsey stabbing

Authorities say two of the stabbing victims in the Monsey attack are in critical condition, with another victim’s injuries described as “severe.”

6:58 am

5 people said injured, to varying degrees, in Monsey stabbing

Five people have been injured in the stabbing attack outside of a synagogue in Monsey, according to latest reports from the scene.

They are said to range from critical condition to some already having been discharged from the hospital.

read more:
comments
Live Now
6:58 am

5 people said injured, to varying degrees, in Monsey stabbing

Five people have been injured in the stabbing attack outside of a synagogue in Monsey, according to latest reports from the scene.

They are said to range from critical condition to some already having been discharged from the hospital.