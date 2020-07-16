1,939 new infections recorded over past day, a record for a 24-hour period

There have been 1,939 new coronavirus cases recorded over the past day, Health Ministry figures show, a new high in Israel for a 24-hour period.

Another three people died from COVID-19, raising the national toll to 383.

According to the ministry, there are now 24,956 active cases in Israel. Among those currently sick, 203 are in serious condition, including 58 on ventilators. Another 110 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

Of the 45,607 people to test positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, 20,268 have recovered.

The ministry also says 30,508 tests were performed yesterday.