3 Gazans injured by IDF fire in border protest — health ministry

Kulanu MK Roy Folkman tells The Times of Israel that his party will not rule out sitting in a government with the Blue and White party headed by Benny Gantz.

“We are part of the national camp and Likud is our natural partners, but we will consider every possibility when the time comes,” Folkman says before presenting Kulanu’s party slate to the Central Elections Committee.

“We will assess the proposals that each party has. If [Blue and White] want to advance social programs that fit with our economic worldview, which leans to the right, we will have no problem with them,” he says. “They have some good people who have the same worldview as us. We will have to see what the party wants to do.”

Folkman did, however, take a swipe at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to merge the Jewish Home party with the extremist Otzma Yehudit by claiming it was necessary to preserve the right-wing government. “We may be right-wing, but we are sensible, rational right. Not Kahanists or extremists.”

— Raoul Wootliff