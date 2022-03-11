Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, March 11, 2022
4 Ukraine soldiers killed in Lutsk airbase strikes, local authorities say
At least four Ukrainian soldiers are killed and six injured in Russian strikes on the Lutsk military airport in northwest Ukraine, local authorities say.
The information is given by Lutsk mayor Igor Polishchuk, updating a previous toll of two killed.
Morning in Ukraine brings reports of more devastating Russian strikes and troop movements across the country. While Ukrainian forces have done a hell of a job, the Russians are slowly advancing and trying to pound cities into submission. This video shows a strike in Lutsk, NW. pic.twitter.com/oDJ3Zaw9UL
— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 11, 2022
comments