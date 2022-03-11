Join our Community
Friday, March 11, 2022

4 Ukraine soldiers killed in Lutsk airbase strikes, local authorities say

By AFP 11 March 2022, 2:16 pm Edit

At least four Ukrainian soldiers are killed and six injured in Russian strikes on the Lutsk military airport in northwest Ukraine, local authorities say.

The information is given by Lutsk mayor Igor Polishchuk, updating a previous toll of two killed.

