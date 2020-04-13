The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
60 tons of medical equipment arrives from China
A CAL Cargo plane with 60 tons of medical equipment, including protective masks, lands in Israel this morning in an operation led by the Defense Ministry procurement branch.
The 747 jumbo jet is the first of five planes expected to land in Israel over the next few days, carrying some 12 million protective masks and medical equipment procured from Sion Medical, an Israeli manufacturer, marketer, and supplier of surgical dressings, medical textiles, ointments, and sterile solutions for disposable products for hospitals and medical institutions, from its factories in China.
מטוס המטען הראשון ברכבת האווירית הנוספת של מנהל הרכש (מנה"ר) במשרד הביטחון, מסין לישראל, נחת לפנות בוקר בנתב"ג. pic.twitter.com/O7j1JvZ3Ai
— משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) April 13, 2020
Police fine demonstrators against Blue and White-Likud talks
Police handed out fines of as much as NIS 5,000 as dozens of people demonstrate in front of the home of Blue and White No. 2 Gabi Ashkenazi this morning.
Police say some 60 people were protesting against the former IDF chief of staff, while the so-called “Black Flag” movement puts the numbers at around 200.
Police say the the fines were handed out after demonstrators refused to adhere to orders to demonstrate in groups of no more than 10 people in line with Health Ministry regulations.
Demonstrators call on Ashkenazi to wake up and realize that Netanyahu is taking Ashkenazi and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz “for a ride” in negotiations for a national unity government talks.
המדינה שלנו, ולא של נתניהו. מפגיני דגל שחור מזכירים גם הבוקר לגבי אשכנזי את מה שכבר שכח pic.twitter.com/2IOXPVWbnz
— Ariana Melamed (@ariana_melamed) April 13, 2020
Health Ministry updates virus toll to 110
The Health Ministry updates the number of coronavirus deaths in Israel to 110 from 109 earlier this morning, while the number of confirmed cases of the disease increases from 11,145 to 11,235.
The number of seriously ill patients stands at 181, while 133 patients are on respiratory ventilation.
750 patients are hospitalized, 7,257 are being treated at home, 1,058 are in quarantine hotels, while the number of recovered patients has increased to 1,689.
The number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours is 7,680.
President Rivlin eulogizes ‘spiritual giant’ Bakshi-Doron
President Reuven Rivlin eulogizes former Sephardi chief rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, who succumbed to COVID-19 last night at the age of 79.
“Rabbi Bakshi-Doron was a sagacious scholar of Jewish law with a deep sense of responsibility for all of Israel, a rabbi, a father, and a spiritual leader for communities in Israel and the Diaspora,” says Rivlin.
“I remember the many discussions we had and his honest concern for every human being… My deep condolences to his family, his students and to all of Israel on the passing of a spiritual giant.”
Yamina says Netanyahu commits to no compromise on sovereignty, judicial appointments
The right-wing Yamina party says in a statement this morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed in a call yesterday not to hand over control of the Judicial Appointments Committee to Blue and White in negotiations over a national unity government or to make any compromise on the issue of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.
“We strengthen the prime minister’s hands in insisting on the red lines of the right-wing bloc with regard to sovereignty and judicial appointments,” says Yamina.
“Abandoning the Judicial Appointments Committee to the left would be a disaster that would resonate for generations and would bring the judicial coup of Barak and Beinish [activist former chief justices who were anathema to the right] back to life. Gantz must stick to the agreements made on these matters and remember that he heads a minority party of 17 MKs against Netanyahu, who heads a 59-seat bloc,” says the six-seat Yamina.
Ya’alon calls on Gantz to quit coalition talks
It’s not to late for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to pull out of negotiations to form a national unity government after being tricked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former political partner Moshe Ya’alon tweets.
“Benny, it’s clear that your naive intention to form a national unity government met the cynical swindling of the accused who is fleeing justice,” tweets Yaalon. “If you agree to meet his demands to entrench his regime, and make him a leader above the law, you will be misusing the mission that united us. It isn’t too late to fix your error of navigation,” adds the former IDF chief of staff.
Yaalon’s comments come amid a deadlock between Likud and Blue and White over the formation of a national unity government, and after Gantz split up from factions led by Yaalon and Yair Lapid to enter into talks with Netanyahu.
Bennett: New coronavirus airport procedure up and running
The new coronavirus airport procedure for arrivals is up and running, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett tweets.
“We have operated the new procedure for arrivals from overseas. Yesterday at 10:50 p.m. a plane landed in Israel from Minsk. The passengers were taken to a hotel. Everything went smoothly,” Bennett says.
Responsibility for arrivals from overseas has been handed over to the Defense Ministry, which now takes all passengers to designated quarantine hotels where they remain for 14 days.
Emergency ordinances requiring all people arriving in Israel from overseas to be housed at state-run quarantine hotels upon entry to the country were approved by the government yesterday.
The director-general of the Health Ministry can make exemptions allowing people to quarantine elsewhere for “health and humanitarian reasons or other special circumstances,” after consulting with the head of the IDF’s Home Front Command.
הפעלנו את הנוהל החדש לחוזרים מחו״ל.
אתמול בשעה 22:50 נחת מטוס מבלארוס בישראל.
הנוסעים נבדקו והועברו למלוניות.
הכל התנהל בצורה חלקה, ללא תקלות. pic.twitter.com/YxtY2e0k1u
— Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) April 13, 2020
COVID-19 death toll rises to 109
Four people die overnight from COVID-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll in Israel to 109.
An 80-year-old resident of a senior living home is the 12th person from that facility, in Yavne’el, in the north, to die from the novel coronavirus.
An 81-year-old woman and a 96-year-old woman die at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, while a 78-year-old man with preexisting medical conditions dies of the disease at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.
comments