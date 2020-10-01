629 Israelis died of the coronavirus in September

The Israel Defense Forces is preparing to open and run two coronavirus wards in Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center amid concerns that the number of patients requiring hospitalization will skyrocket in the coming weeks, a military spokesperson says.

This would appear to be the first time in the country’s history that the military was formally charged with providing medical treatment to civilians, IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman tells reporters.

Though the military has completed its planning for the measure — working with the Health Ministry and the medical center to work out the details — the matter will require final approval from the government before it goes forward. Zilberman says the military expects to begin opening the wards in the next two to four weeks.

In understated, but unmistakable criticism, the Zilberman indicates the military is not in favor of loaning troops to the police to assist in enforcement of the national lockdown.

“It’s not one of our most effective missions,” Zilberman says.

— Judah Ari Gross