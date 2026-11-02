Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

7 wounded in Saudi strikes on port and oil facility in Yemen, Houthis say

Today, 7:17 am
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Yemen’s Houthis say that Saudi strikes targeted a key Red Sea port and oil facility in Hodeidah province, wounding seven people.

The Iran-backed group is fighting a Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government after a civil war reignited in one of the world’s poorest countries.

Saudi-coalition strikes on Ras Issa port wounded four civilians, while three more were hurt in an attack on an oil facility in Bajil district, Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasbahi says in a post on X.

“These repeated attacks on oil facilities and vital ports constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and add to the series of war crimes in Yemen that target civilians and critical infrastructure,” he says.

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