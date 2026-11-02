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Report: Liberman met with Eisenkot, refused to commit to backing him for PM

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Left: Yashar party leader and former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot campaigns ahead of Israel’s upcoming general election, in Kiryat Malachi, August 17, 2026. Right: Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman leads a faction meeting at the Knesset on July 7, 2025. (Amir Cohen/Reuters, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Left: Yashar party leader and former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot campaigns ahead of Israel’s upcoming general election, in Kiryat Malachi, August 17, 2026. Right: Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman leads a faction meeting at the Knesset on July 7, 2025. (Amir Cohen/Reuters, Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman met with Gadi Eisenkot yesterday but refused to commit to recommending that the Yashar leader be tasked with forming the next government when he meets with President Isaac Herzog, the Kan public broadcaster says in an unsourced report.

Liberman met with B’Yachad’s Yair Lapid yesterday, Kan reports.

The outlet notes that Liberman is demanding MK Oded Forer from his seven-MK faction be appointed as Knesset speaker, a decision that would likely be opposed by the Arab parties. However, the so-called change bloc is said to be concerned that Liberman could torpedo the nomination of any other candidate.

Liberman has long said that his party will not join any coalition that includes the two Arab-led parties, but also that he will not sit in a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Herzog will meet with party heads on Wednesday to hear their nominations, but has publicly backed the idea of a unity government of the opposition parties with Netanyahu. Coalition whip Likud MK Ofir Katz yesterday ruled out a rotation agreement in a potential government.

Kan reported yesterday that associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have told Eisenkot that there will not be talks for a unity government if Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana was to be replaced, or even if an attempt was underway to unseat him.

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