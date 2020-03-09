The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
2 seriously injured in oil tank blast near Netanyahu’s Caesarea home
Two people have been seriously injured and another woman lightly injured in an explosion of an oil tank in Caesarea.
The two seriously injured men were apparently installing the tank for home heating purposes when it exploded for unknown reasons.
The blast occurred near the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Gantz: Blue and White can have many opinions but only party chief decides
In a cryptic tweet, Blue and White chief Benny Gantz says his party “can have a myriad of opinions but there is only one position and one decision — that of the party chief.”
His comments come amid reports that two MKs from the party’s right-wing flank have been told that they will have no place in the centrist alliance if they don’t support a minority government in order to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office and prevent a fourth election.
700 Jerusalem students, teachers sent to quarantine after Bethlehem visit
Some 700 students and teachers from a Jerusalem bilingual school will enter home quarantine after a visit to the West Bank city of Bethlehem due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the city.
Yesterday the Health Ministry said any Israelis to have visited Bethlehem in the past 14 days must enter home quarantine.
Gantz, Liberman meet to discuss possible cooperation
Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu leaders Benny Gantz and Avigdor Liberman meet to discuss potential cooperation in attempting to form a government following last week’s election.
No details have emerged from the meeting as of yet.
Army says all soldiers returning from abroad won’t be allowed at bases
The Israel Defense Forces says it is adopting stricter restrictions on troops and military installations and is preparing to roll out more as it fears the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In total, some 2,100 soldiers are currently in quarantine, most of them due to personal trips abroad, including a battalion commander. Another 300 have completed their required two-week isolation and returned to their units. One soldier has so far been diagnosed with the disease.
IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman says the coronavirus has not yet caused a major disruption to the IDF’s activities, though there are concerns that it may in the future.
According to Zilberman, while individual soldiers are being affected by the quarantining, their units are able to continue as normal.
As part of the military’s new limitations, any soldier returning from a trip abroad — regardless of the country — will be barred from their unit for two weeks.
“They don’t need to be in quarantine, but they can’t come to the IDF,” Zilberman says.
— Judah Ari Gross
State Prosecution opposes delay in Netanyahu trial
The State Prosecution says it opposes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to postpone the opening court session in his trial by 45 days.
The trial is set to open next Tuesday, March 17.
Earlier today, Netanyahu’s legal team asked for the delay, asserting they had not yet received all of the case material from the prosecution.
IAEA again demands ‘immediate cooperation’ from Iran on nuclear sites
The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, again calls on Iran to give inspectors access to two sites suspected of having harbored nuclear activities without being declared.
“I call on Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with the agency, including by providing rapid access to the specified locations,” Grossi says at the opening of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna.
In January, Tehran refused inspections at two sites that the IAEA wanted to verify. These locations are unrelated to Iran’s current activities but relate to the country’s military nuclear project in the 2000s, according to several diplomatic sources.
This “refusal undermines the agency’s… ability to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran,” Grossi adds.
— AFP
Cory Booker endorses Biden, says he’ll ‘restore honor’ to office
Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey endorses former vice president Joe Biden. Booker says on Twitter that Biden will “restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”
Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president.”
“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker tweets.
— AP
Saudi Arabia cuts off travel over virus as markets tumble
Saudi Arabia closes off air and sea travel to nine countries affected by the new coronavirus as Mideast stock markets tumble over fears about the widening outbreak’s effect on the global economy.
The state oil giant Saudi Aramco leads the financial losses, dropping by 10% on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange and forcing a halt to Aramco’s trading.
In the Mideast there have been over 7,600 confirmed cases, with the vast majority in hard-hit Iran. The country’s health ministry says the new coronavirus has killed another 43 people, pushing death toll to 237 amid 7,161 confirmed cases. Experts worry Iran may be underreporting its cases.
— AP
Israelis returning from Egypt instructed to enter home quarantine
Israelis returning from Egypt have been instructed to enter a 14-day home quarantine since their last day in the country, among rising coronavirus cases there, the Health Ministry says.
The order is in effect retroactively for anyone who returned from Egypt in the past 14 days.
Those entering self quarantine are requested to report it on the ministry’ website here.
comments