79 years later, Knesset marks Farhud pogrom for first time
The Knesset is for the first time marking the Farhud, a Holocaust-era pogrom against Iraqi Jews supported by Baghdad’s Nazi-backed government.
At least 180 Jews were killed in two days of mob violence on June 1-2, 1941. The event was seen as a turning point that brought centuries of strong Jewish-Arab ties in Iraq to a shuddering end. Today, only a handful of Jews live in Iraq; the remainder have fled to Israel or the West.
Israel had traditionally shied from taking any special steps to mark the pogrom, but in 2015 declared June 1 as International Farhud Day.
“The Farhud is Nazi crime,” says Joint List MK Ofer Kasif, calling for Farhud victims to be afforded the same rights as Holocaust survivors.
According to the Knesset website, 30 of the country’s 120 MKs are in the Knesset building, leaving the plenum mostly empty as a few lawmakers memorialize the massacre.
Knesset to push marijuana legalization reforms
Likud and Blue and White say they will push legislation “to arrange the issue of decriminalization and legalization via a responsible model,” apparently referring to cannabis.
The statement notes that the sides have also decided to push reforms to medical cannabis in order to make it easier for patients to get access to treatment and for growers to get a license to fill their fields with “dank kind buds.”
The statement does not give a timetable for the moves. The government has in recent years taken steps toward decriminalizing marijuana use, but it remains illegal.
Medical cannabis users have also complained of near-impossible access to the few dispensaries licensed to distribute weed.
Bahrain releases activist jailed over tweet
Prominent Bahraini rights activist Nabeel Rajab was freed from jail Tuesday after being sentenced to five years imprisonment for tweeting criticism of the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen, his lawyer says.
“Nabeel has been released and he is on his way home now,” Mohammed Al-Jishi tells AFP, adding that the remaining three years of the sentence would be served in an “alternative” or non-custodial setting.
— AFP
Prosecution said to request three life sentences for Duma firebomber
The state prosecution is asking the Jerusalem District Court to sentence a man convicted of killing two Palestinian parents and their 18-month-old toddler to three consecutive life sentences, plus an extra 40 years, according to reports in Hebrew language media.
Israeli Amiram Ben Uliel carried out the firebombing attack on the Dawabshe family home in the West Bank town of Duma in July 2016.
Nasser Dawabshe, whose brother Said was killed in the attack, tells the court that when he got to the house shortly after the attack “it was hell. High temperatures, explosions and smoke.”
He says when he went back in with firefighters he felt something soft on his leg.
“When I lifted it, I saw it was Ali,” he says, according to Haaretz, referring to the killed toddler. “When the doctor started to work on him he was coal. Parts of his body were no longer there.”
Police release video showing suspicious figure near Jerusalem double slaying
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen walking near the scene of a grisly killing last year.
The black and white video shows the man walking in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood on January 10, 2019.
Yehuda Kaduri, 71, and his wife Tamar, 68, were found stabbed to death in their apartment in Armon Hanatziv on January 13, 2019, in what was initially suspected to have been a terror attack.
Several arrests have been made in the case, including a Palestinian man, and later relatives of the Kaduris when police began investigating the possibility that the deaths were the result of a domestic dispute.
Anyone with knowledge of who the man may be is asked to report it to the police.
Former Miss Hitler entrant, other UK neo-Nazis, sent to prison
Four people, including a former Miss Hitler entrant, have been sentenced to prison by a British court for belonging to the anti-Semitic far-right National Action group.
Alice Cutter, who joked about blowing up a synagogue and using a Jew’s head as a soccer ball, is sentenced to three years, while her ex-partner Mark Jones gets five years, according to Sky News.
Two other members get four-and-a-half years and 18 months respectively.
Cutter had entered the anti-Semitic Miss Hitler beauty contest run by NA in 2016 under the name Buchenwald Princess, according to The Independent.
Palestinians pushing counter-proposal to Trump peace plan
Palestinians have submitted a response to the US Mideast plan, which sees parts of the West Bank being annexed by Israel, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says.
“We submitted a counter-proposal to the Quartet a few days ago,” he said, referring to the United States, Russia, the United Nations and the European Union.
He said that it proposed the creation of a “sovereign Palestinian state, independent and demilitarized” with “minor modifications of borders where necessary.”
— AFP
High Court to hear petition against alternate PM post
The High Court says it will rule on a petition casting doubt over the constitutionality of a law creating the post of alternate prime minister, currently filled by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the Walla news site reports.
It’s not immediately clear when the hearing will take place.
The court earlier threw out petitions against that law and other measures created by the new power-sharing government between Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that it could not rule before the laws were passed into law and enacted.
Slovakia eases border controls, allows travel to 16 more countries
Slovakia is easing its border restrictions, allowing travel to 16 more European countries.
Prime Minister Igor Matovic says that the countries are Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.
Matovic said the countries are considered safe for Slovak travelers and their citizens don’t pose a threat for Slovakia.
Last week, Slovakia reopened its borders with neighboring Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary.
Slovakia has not been hit as hard by the pandemic as some other European countries. It says 1,531 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 28 have died.
— AP
Aid shipment from UAE to be sent to Ashdod port, where first tranche waits
A United National official tells the Times of Israel that the UAE plane laden with aid for the Palestinians is the second of a pre-planned two-part consignment.
Once it clears customs, the goods will be dispatched to a holding terminal at the Ashdod sea port, which is where the first part of the shipment is also waiting.
The decision to send the goods to Ashdod indicates it will likely end up in Gaza and not the West Bank.
Both the West Bank and Gaza have managed to keep a lid on COVID-19 infections, with only a couple of deaths and a few hundred confirmed cases between them.
— with Jacob Magid
Fifty-one new immigrants arrive from North America
Despite the coronavirus crisis, or perhaps because if it, 51 North Americans immigrated to Israel on a flight that landed Tuesday morning, the immigration aid group Nefesh B’Nefesh says.
Immigration has continued — albeit at a lazier pace — since the start of the crisis, which has shut down air travel and forced restrictions, including mandatory self-isolation for arrivals. The new immigrants will spend the first two weeks in their new home living the dream of being in self-quarantine.
According to NBN, the group has seen a massive uptick in people interested in immigrating since the start of the crisis. Almost 800 people applied to immigrate in May 2020, up from 424 in May 2019, it says in a statement.
Germany says racism complaints up in 2019
Germany’s official anti-discrimination watchdog says it received significantly more complaints about racism in 2019 than the year before.
The Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency says it received 1,176 complaints about racism last year, an increase of 10% compared to 2018.
This represents about a third of all 3,580 complaints received by the agency. Others concerned discrimination based on gender, disability, age, religion, sexual identity and world view.
The number of complaints about racism has more than doubled since 2015.
Bernhard Franke, the head of the agency, calls for changes in the law to improve the legal standing of those affected by discrimination, saying that “Germany needs to do more in the fight against racist discrimination.”
He notes that the coronavirus pandemic has further exacerbated some forms of discrimination, with his office receiving numerous reports of racist abuse suffered by people of Asian background in recent months.
— AP
Second UAE plane with Palestinian virus aid headed to Israel
A second Emirati plane bearing Palestinian aid is set to arrive in Israel on Wednesday, according to the airline.
An Etihad spokesperson tells Reuters that the plane will only be carrying cargo, apparently coronavirus-related aid for the Palestinians.
A previous shipment of UN aid sent on an Etihad plane to Ben-Gurion Airport was refused by the Palestinians over the fact that it had not been coordinated with them. It is unclear what has happened to that aid or if this flight hasbeen coordinated with Ramallah.
An Israeli source says that unlike the May 19 flight, Wednesday’s plane will not have the Etihad Airways logo masked. Palestinians and others object to Gulf moves that they claim normalize contacts with Israel.
