By TOI staff Today, 8:09 am
Drone footage of the Jerusalem city center on March 25, 2020. (Shlomi Amsallem/FLASH90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday's developments as they unfold.

8:10 am

Ministers will meet remotely at 10 a.m. to approve barring Israeli’s from leaving their homes during the first night of Passover in latest push to tackle coronavirus outbreak.

Announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night, the “general lockdown” is set to start at 4 p.m. today and extend until 7 a.m. on Friday. Israelis will not be allowed to leave their cities, and residents of some Jerusalem neighborhoods will not be allowed to leave those neighborhoods.

In addition, a tighter restriction will come into force at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, the night of the Passover seder, under which everybody “will stay at home.” This curfew will end at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

— Raoul Wootliff

8:10 am

80-year old dies of coronavirus bringing Israeli death toll to 58

Petah Tikvah’s Sharon Hospital announces that an 80-year-old man has died from COVID-19 .

The hospital says he suffered from pre-existing conditions and had been on a ventilator for a number of weeks.

The death brings the Israeli death toll from the virus to 58.

8:10 am

